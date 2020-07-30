COVID-19 LIVE | Restriction on arriving flights from 6 cities to Kolkata airport extended upto August 15

By Online Desk

As many as 52,123 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24-hours on Thursday, taking the total to 1,583,792 while the death toll rose to 34,968 from 34,193, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's coronavirus caseload on Thursday was the highest tally recorded since March.

According to the new norms, which will be effective from August 1st, the night curfew has been removed and the gymnasiums and yoga training centres have been allowed to function from August 5, on the condition that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed.This apart, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.