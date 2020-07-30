STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Restriction on arriving flights from 6 cities to Kolkata airport extended upto August 15

The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad- has been extended.

Published: 30th July 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:48 PM

A view of NSCBI Airport wearing a deserted as the flight services are suspended during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Kolkata Wednesday July 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

As many as 52,123 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24-hours on Thursday, taking the total to 1,583,792 while the death toll rose to 34,968 from 34,193, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's coronavirus caseload on Thursday was the highest tally recorded since March.

According to the new norms, which will be effective from August 1st, the night curfew has been removed and the gymnasiums and yoga training centres have been allowed to function from August 5, on the condition that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed.This apart, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. 

Live Updates
