COVID-19 LIVE | For the third day in a row, Tamil Nadu records over 1000 coronavirus cases
With 1091 new cases, the state tally has reached 24,586. Of this, Chennai alone has 806 cases taking the total number in the city to 16,585. The state has seen 197 COVID deaths till date.
Published: 01st June 2020 08:41 AM | Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:48 PM | A+A A-
The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 5,598 in India on Tuesday with 204 more fatalities, while 8,171 new cases took the number of infections to over 1.98 lakh, the Health Ministry said.
The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) climbed to 97,581 and as many as 95,526 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the data.
Around 48.07 per cent patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.
With a total of 1,98,706 cases, India is now seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.