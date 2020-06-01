COVID-19 LIVE | With over 70000 cases, Maharashtra remains most affected state in India

By Online Desk

Lockdown 5 is now in place and the limitations are largely restricted to containment zones till June 30, as India registered another spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths reported on Monday.

A total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

As per the latest government guidelines, religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be opened from June 8 across the country.

There has been a relaxation in night curfew too. The movement of individuals will now remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am (it was 7 pm- 7 am earlier) throughout the country, except for essential activities.

The home ministry has also lifted restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods from June 1.