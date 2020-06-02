STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS | Maharashtra showed nerve, says CM Thackeray as Cyclone 'Nisarga' claims one life

The landfall of the cyclone, the intensity of which will reduce further, began at 12.30 PM at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 PM, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nisarga, cyclone

Trees uprooted because of strong winds during cyclone in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday have braced up for Cyclone Nisarga that slammed the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph after tens of thousands of people in its path were evacuated. Trains were rescheduled, flights cancelled and fishermen were ordered out of the seas while rescue workers were put on standby.

Nisarga blew in from the Arabian Sea, making landfall at the coastal town Alibaug at around 12.30 pm, the process of which finished by 4 pm, officials said.

Already battered by the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai will be hit by a cyclone for the first time in 72 years, Adam Soebel, a professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University in New York, tweeted.

Earlier, Soebel had said the last severe cyclone to hit Mumbai was in 1891, but on Wednesday, he corrected to say the city was hit by a cyclone in 1948.

"It is likely to cross with an intensity of a severe cyclonic storm close to south of Alibaug," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said.

"At that time, its speed is likely to be 100 kmph to 110 kmph," he added.

Earlier, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra cautioned people to stay safe as the cyclone is likely to inflict serious damage and uproot trees, damage thatched houses and so on. He also advised against operating any road and rail traffic.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Karnataka and Marathawada during the next six hours.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Nisarga cyclonic storm severe cyclone South Gujarat coast Arabian Sea Uddhav Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
40,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp