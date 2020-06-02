LIVE | Maharashtra showed nerve, says CM Thackeray as Cyclone 'Nisarga' claims one life

By Online Desk

Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday have braced up for Cyclone Nisarga that slammed the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph after tens of thousands of people in its path were evacuated. Trains were rescheduled, flights cancelled and fishermen were ordered out of the seas while rescue workers were put on standby.

Nisarga blew in from the Arabian Sea, making landfall at the coastal town Alibaug at around 12.30 pm, the process of which finished by 4 pm, officials said.

Already battered by the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai will be hit by a cyclone for the first time in 72 years, Adam Soebel, a professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University in New York, tweeted.

Earlier, Soebel had said the last severe cyclone to hit Mumbai was in 1891, but on Wednesday, he corrected to say the city was hit by a cyclone in 1948.

"It is likely to cross with an intensity of a severe cyclonic storm close to south of Alibaug," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said.

"At that time, its speed is likely to be 100 kmph to 110 kmph," he added.

Earlier, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra cautioned people to stay safe as the cyclone is likely to inflict serious damage and uproot trees, damage thatched houses and so on. He also advised against operating any road and rail traffic.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Karnataka and Marathawada during the next six hours.