STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike with 1384 cases; 1072 in Chennai alone

For the fifth consecutive day, fresh cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,384 testing positive on Thursday out of which 1,072 were in Chennai alone, taking the state tally to 27,256.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai, coornavirus, Mask

A masked man with an umbrella walks past a wall graffiti in T Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Online Desk

The states in south India seemed to record their highest single-day coronavirus spike on Thursday.

For the fifth consecutive day, fresh cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,384 testing positive on Thursday out of which 1,072 were in Chennai alone, taking the state tally to 27,256.

Kerala recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in a day so far. A total of 39 people under treatment at various hospitals also tested negative during the day. Even Karnataka recorded 257 new cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India also saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities.

While many states are on an 'unlock' mode, India moved seventh on the list of nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus updates Coronavirus India Coronavirus deaths Delhi coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp