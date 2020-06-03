By Online Desk

The states in south India seemed to record their highest single-day coronavirus spike on Thursday.

For the fifth consecutive day, fresh cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,384 testing positive on Thursday out of which 1,072 were in Chennai alone, taking the state tally to 27,256.

Kerala recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in a day so far. A total of 39 people under treatment at various hospitals also tested negative during the day. Even Karnataka recorded 257 new cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India also saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities.

While many states are on an 'unlock' mode, India moved seventh on the list of nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.