COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike with 1384 cases; 1072 in Chennai alone

By Online Desk

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,06,737 while 1,04,106 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 47.99 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior official said.