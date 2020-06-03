STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike with 1384 cases; 1072 in Chennai alone

For the fifth consecutive day, fresh cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,384 testing positive on Thursday out of which 1,072 were in Chennai alone, taking the state tally to 27,256.

A masked man with an umbrella walks past a wall graffiti in T Nagar, Chennai.

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,06,737 while 1,04,106 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 47.99 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior official said.

Live Updates
