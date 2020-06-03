STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 1,286 cases, national tally crosses 2 lakh mark

Authorities said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was improving consistently in India and it was in a much better position in handling the pandemic.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers waiting to board Shramik special train to Bihar at Chennai Central Railway station. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 1,286 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, while for the first time 1,000 plus people tested positive in a single day here, taking the state's infection count to 25,872. Of the 1,286 new cases, 15 were returnees from abroad and 27 from other states and the state capital Chennai alone accounted for 1,012 of the fresh infections, a health department bulletin said.

According to the Wednesday morning Health Ministry update, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 2,07,615Currently, there are 1,01,497 active cases while 1,00,303 people have recovered from the deadly virus. The country has reported 5815 deaths due to coronavirus till date. 

Authorities, however, said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was improving consistently in India and it was in a much better position in handling the pandemic, which has seen more than 63 lakh people testing positive for this virus since its emergence in China last December and over 3.7 lakh having lost their lives globally.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus updates Coronavirus India Coronavirus deaths Delhi coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp