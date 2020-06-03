COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 1,286 cases, national tally crosses 2 lakh mark

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 1,286 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, while for the first time 1,000 plus people tested positive in a single day here, taking the state's infection count to 25,872. Of the 1,286 new cases, 15 were returnees from abroad and 27 from other states and the state capital Chennai alone accounted for 1,012 of the fresh infections, a health department bulletin said.

According to the Wednesday morning Health Ministry update, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 2,07,615. Currently, there are 1,01,497 active cases while 1,00,303 people have recovered from the deadly virus. The country has reported 5815 deaths due to coronavirus till date.

Authorities, however, said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was improving consistently in India and it was in a much better position in handling the pandemic, which has seen more than 63 lakh people testing positive for this virus since its emergence in China last December and over 3.7 lakh having lost their lives globally.