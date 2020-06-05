STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu yet again records highest single-day spike with 1438 cases and 12 deaths 

Meanwhile, the health condition of a 61-year-old DMK MLA, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus, has improved.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

chennai coronavirus cases

Health safety goes for a toss after local residents crowd themselves to receive the relief kits in a camp organised by a local leader at TP Chatram. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,10,960, while 1,09,461 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Later in the day, the Centre informed the apex court that over 11 lakh migrants have gone back to their native placed from Maharashtra.

The SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing the matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance on the plight of migrant workers who were stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Centre informed the apex court that around one crore migrant workers across the country have already reached their destination -- around 41 lakh by road transport and 57 lakhs by trains.

The bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, observed that it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states to complete the transportation of all stranded migrant workers to their native places and said it would pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 5.0 Lockdown 5 Unlock 1 Tamil Nadu coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp