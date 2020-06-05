COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu yet again records highest single-day spike with 1438 cases and 12 deaths 

By Online Desk

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,10,960, while 1,09,461 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Later in the day, the Centre informed the apex court that over 11 lakh migrants have gone back to their native placed from Maharashtra.

The SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing the matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance on the plight of migrant workers who were stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Centre informed the apex court that around one crore migrant workers across the country have already reached their destination -- around 41 lakh by road transport and 57 lakhs by trains.

The bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, observed that it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states to complete the transportation of all stranded migrant workers to their native places and said it would pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue.