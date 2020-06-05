COVID-19 LIVE | With 108 new cases, single-day spike in Kerala crosses 100-mark for second day

By Online Desk

With 294 new COVID-19 related deaths registered in a day—the highest death tally for a 24 hour period—India has already lost 6,642 lives to the pandemic so far.

The country as on Saturday morning had a total of 2,36,657 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 1,15,942 are active cases with 9,887 cases—another highest tally of cases for the day—reported on Friday.

India, according to a global COVID-19 dashboard maintained by US’s John Hopkins University, became the sixth worst-hit country in the pandemic when it overtook Italy in terms of total confirmed cases.

Only US, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are now ahead of India.