STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | With 108 new cases, single-day spike in Kerala crosses 100-mark for second day

As COVID-19 cases in Kerala are going up in a steady manner with the single-day spike crossing three digits, the state is gearing up for widespread antibody testing.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

60-year-old Sara sits amidst the mud pots that she transported all the way from her native Palakkad to Kozhikode, protecting her self from coronavirus and the rains. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Online Desk

With 294 new COVID-19 related deaths registered in a day—the highest death tally for a 24 hour period—India has already lost 6,642 lives to the pandemic so far.

The country as on Saturday morning had a total of 2,36,657 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 1,15,942 are active cases with 9,887 cases—another highest tally of cases for the day—reported on Friday.

India, according to a global COVID-19 dashboard maintained by US’s John Hopkins University, became the sixth worst-hit country in the pandemic when it overtook Italy in terms of total confirmed cases.

Only US, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are now ahead of India.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 5.0 Lockdown 5 Unlock 1 Tamil Nadu coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp