COVID-19 LIVE | With 108 new cases, single-day spike in Kerala crosses 100-mark for second day
As COVID-19 cases in Kerala are going up in a steady manner with the single-day spike crossing three digits, the state is gearing up for widespread antibody testing.
Published: 05th June 2020 08:43 AM | Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:04 PM | A+A A-
With 294 new COVID-19 related deaths registered in a day—the highest death tally for a 24 hour period—India has already lost 6,642 lives to the pandemic so far.
The country as on Saturday morning had a total of 2,36,657 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 1,15,942 are active cases with 9,887 cases—another highest tally of cases for the day—reported on Friday.
India, according to a global COVID-19 dashboard maintained by US’s John Hopkins University, became the sixth worst-hit country in the pandemic when it overtook Italy in terms of total confirmed cases.
Only US, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are now ahead of India.