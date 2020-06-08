By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 in India, while the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 after the country registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, 48.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," the ministry said.