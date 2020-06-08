COVID-19 LIVE | Temples in Tamil Nadu remain shut as coronavirus cases surge
Despite the central government allowing reopening of temples and other places of worship from June 8 onwards, the TN govt, which extended the lockdown till June 30, did not provide any relaxation.
Published: 08th June 2020 07:53 AM | Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:59 PM | A+A A-
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country after it registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.
India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,25,381 while 1,24,094 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.
"Thus, around 48.36 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.