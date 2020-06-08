COVID-19 LIVE | Temples in Tamil Nadu remain shut as coronavirus cases surge

By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country after it registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,25,381 while 1,24,094 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 48.36 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.