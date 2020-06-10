STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 1877 cases; Indian railways to provide coaches as care centres

The number of active cases stands at 1,37,448 while 1,41,028 people have recovered and one patient has migrated to another country, as per the data.

Medics arrange medical equipment at a quarantine center with 100 beds for COVID-19 patients set-up at Patlipurta Sports Complex in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of cases climbed to 2,86,579 in the country after it registered the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases till Thursday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries remained more than the active novel coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.

Live Updates
