COVID-19 LIVE | One lakh cases by June 30: CM Kejriwal says big challenge lies ahead for Delhi

By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7745 in India, while the number of cases climbed to 2,76,583 after the country registered 279 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,985 cases on Wednesday as per the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,206 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Meanwhile, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, which also was his 62nd birthday. The MLA from Triplicane tested positive for coronavirus and was on ventilatory support fighting severe acute respiratory distress for the last two days.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.