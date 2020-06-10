STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | People are being treated worse than animals: SC lashes out at Kejriwal government over apathy in Delhi hospitals

The apex court also issued notices to states including that of Delhi and also Delhi's LNJP hospital seeking reply on the matter of patiuents not getting due treatment.

People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Online Desk

The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 10,000 mark for the first time on Friday morning as 10, 956 new cases of infection were detected within a day.

This take country’s total confirmed infection figure to 2,97,535.

More worryingly, the daily death count has now reached close to 400 with 396 new deaths registered within a day. A total of 8,498 infected patients have succumbed to the disease across India so far.

The country has now overtaken the UK in terms of total confirmed Covid 19 cases and is the fourth worst affected nation in the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia, according to the global dashboard maintained by the US's John Hopkins University.

Live Updates
