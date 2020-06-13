COVID-19 LIVE | More virus testing, 500 railway coaches for patients: Shah, Kejriwal unveil Delhi action plan

By Online Desk

India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,92 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.