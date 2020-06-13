STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | More virus testing, 500 railway coaches for patients: Shah, Kejriwal unveil Delhi action plan

The Modi government also has fully assured its Delhi counterpart to make available necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters and all other requirements.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 01:47 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (second right) holds a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and others to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at North Block in New Delhi Sunday June 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,92 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

Live Updates
