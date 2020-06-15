By Online Desk

Chennai, which has seen over 30000 COVID-19 cases, will go back into an intensified lockdown along with parts of Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram districts from June 19 till the end of the month.

The Tamil Nadu CM announced the decision when India saw over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases being added to the tally for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh. The death toll in the country now stands at 9,520 with 325 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,53,106 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,69,797 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

In all, 51.08 per cent of the patients have recovered so far.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,32,424 with 11,502 new infections in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.