COVID-19 LIVE | Ensure states pay salaries to corona warriors: SC directs Centre

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Modi government had already issued a circular saying that the salaries must be paid to doctors and other health care staff.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE collects samples for COVID-19 swab test of the primary contacts of a positive policeman during the ongoing nationwide lockdown at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing country's death toll to 11,903, while the number of cases rose to 3,54,065, with 10,974 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially updated figure at 8 am.

"Thus, around 52.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest 1,409 fatalities followed by Delhi at 437, Tamil Nadu at 49, Gujarat 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one death each.

Live Updates
