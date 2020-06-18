COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra reports 100 deaths, 28 fresh cases in Dharavi

By Online Desk

According to Union Health Ministry, India reported its highest single-day spike with 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country’s overall tally to 3,66,946, with toll at 12,237.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year.

While cases increase in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, PM Modi on Wednesday said there are no plans of reimposing nationwide lockdown again, as India is now in the "phase of unlocking".