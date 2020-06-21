COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | 2909 new cases in Delhi, Kejriwal govt directs officials to implement MHA's containment strategy
A total of 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital in the last three days. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Published: 21st June 2020 12:47 AM | Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:52 AM
India on Monday added 14,821 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 4,25,282, while the death toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The country registered over 10,000 cases for the 11th day in a row.
The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,37,195 patients cured so far, while there were 1,74,387 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8.00 am. One patient has migrated.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 55.77 per cent, officials said.