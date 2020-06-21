COVID-19 LIVE | Contact tracing will be done for all patients in Delhi with help of Aarogya Setu app

By Online Desk

India has reported its highest single-day spike in cases as 15,413 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours along with 306 deaths.

The total tally of positive cases in India has crossed the 4 lakh mark and stands at 4,10,461 including 169451 active cases, 227756 cured/discharged/migrated & 13254 deaths, the Ministry of Health update on Sunday said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,874 new coronavirus patients on Saturday which took the tally of cases in the state to 1,28,205, while the death toll reached 5,984 with 160 new fatalities, the health department said.