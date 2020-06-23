COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi registers nearly 4,000 new cases in record spike as national capital's tally nears 67,000

By Online Desk

New coronavirus cases surged by over 10,000 for the 12th day in a row and rose by 14,933 to take the total to 4,40,215, according to health ministry data on Tuesday morning.

The total tally includes 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 persons who have recovered, and 14,011 people who have succumbed to the virus.

On Monday, Delhi emerged as the second worst-hit state by COVID-19 caseload in addition to death count though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in the national capital was getting stabilised gradually while Goa reported its first fatality from the disease.

An 85-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus in Goa on Monday, making it the first death due to the disease in the state, said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.