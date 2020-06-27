STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey

The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 tests.

A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday.

Tightening their containment strategy, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.

The Union Health Ministry said the number of cases in India was 5,28,859 and recoveries exceeded active COVID cases by over one lakh, stressing that "graded, preemptive and proactive" steps taken by it along with the states and union territories are showing "encouraging results".

"Around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

With the country witnessing a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 as the lockdown restrictions eased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people have to remain more vigilant in the "unlock" period and cautioned that failure to follow COVID-19 norms will put at risk their lives and those of others.

Live Updates
