COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra registers more than 10,000 new cases in last 48 hours

The state's total case count now stands at 1,59,133. The fatality count has gone up to 7,273, said the health bulletin.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:02 PM

Health workers ride a two-wheeler to mark the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai Saturday June 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India has yet again recorded its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 18,552 new cases in last 24 hours as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data. 

Positive cases in India now stands at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured or discharged and 15,685 deaths, as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital of New Delhi will remain closed till July 31 as the city tally crossed Mumbai to become the most affected by the coronavirus.

Live Updates
