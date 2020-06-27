COVID-19 LIVE: Maharashtra reports biggest single-day spike of 5,493 cases; 156 new deaths

By Online Desk

India continues to report higher single-day spikes with 19,906 new cases in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data on Sunday.

Positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,095 deaths, according to the Ministry.

India is in the fourth place in the global COVID-19 tally after the US, Brazil and Russia.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on June 27, an analysis of the data showed.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded on January 30 in Kerala.

The data also showed there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from June 1 till 27.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital of New Delhi will remain closed till July 31 as the city tally crossed Mumbai to become the most affected by the coronavirus.