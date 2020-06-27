STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE: Maharashtra reports biggest single-day spike of 5,493 cases; 156 new deaths

In the last 24 hours, the Health Department has detected 2889 new cases in the national capital. As many as 65 more patients succumbed to the infection while 3306 of them have recovered.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

door to door survey

A medic takes blood samples from a resident during a door-to-door COVID-19 survey and testing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

India continues to report higher single-day spikes with 19,906 new cases in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data on Sunday. 

Positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,095 deaths, according to the Ministry.

India is in the fourth place in the global COVID-19 tally after the US, Brazil and Russia.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on June 27, an analysis of the data showed.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded on January 30 in Kerala.

The data also showed there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from June 1 till 27.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital of New Delhi will remain closed till July 31 as the city tally crossed Mumbai to become the most affected by the coronavirus.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Facebook to flag all 'newsworthy' posts from politicians that break rules
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp