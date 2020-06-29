STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra government extends lockdown in state till July 31

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 03:51 PM

home quarantine

i A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai last week. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000.

The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

"Thus, around 58.67 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Live Updates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp