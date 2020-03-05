Home LIVE

Coronavirus UPDATES | Kerala to go ahead with Attukal Pongala

The Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia was tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan confirmed.

Published: 05th March 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

By Online Desk

A Delhi man with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry officials said on Friday.

The latest case is the third in Delhi.

"One suspected COVID19 case has been confirmed as positive. The patient is from Delhi. He has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia. He is stable and being monitored. The total number of confirmed cases in India now stands at 31," a health ministry official said.

The 30 other positive cases include a 45-year-old man from Delhi's Mayur Vihar and six of his relatives from Agra whom he had recently visited.

Live Updates
