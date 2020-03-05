By Online Desk

With one more case of coronavirus reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region on Thursday, the total number in the country has reached 30 so far. The latest patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, officials said.

On Wednesday, a Paytm employee in Gurugram was reported to have contracted the bug.

Out of the rest 28 cases, 16 of them are Italian tourists who have been quarantined. The Indian driver of the tourists has also tested positive for the virus.

Three cities with active coronavirus infections include the national capital Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, 17 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad. Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 has crossed 3,000.

The new virus, that originated in China in December 2019, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.