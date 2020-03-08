Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Bengaluru man tests positive, total number of cases now 45

By Online Desk

Five new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 45, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A new case each has been reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Jammu, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Punjab, the ministry said, adding that no deaths due to the coronavirus had been reported yet in the country.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that the man, who died in a hospital isolation ward in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

He was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.

Forty-three samples have tested positive out of the 3,003 samples tested for COVID-19, with 2,694 samples having returned negative results, the ministry said.

It includes the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery.