Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Bloodbath on Dalal Street; total cases in India reach 73

With the markets crashing after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe, with the exception of the UK, over 9 lakh crores of investors’ wealth has been wiped out in the day's trading.

A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)

Indian markets are in free fall after the government shut its doors on visa holders and after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe, with the exception of the UK. Over eight lakh crores of investors’ wealth has been been wiped out in early trading on Thursday. Worse is expected.

The Sensex lost a whopping 2,500 points in just two hours of trading, while the broader Nifty shed over 750 points. These are levels the two indices have not breached on the lower side since late 2017 and early 2018. 

The market panic stems from the sharp escalation in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent containment measures announced by the world's major economies, including the United States, India and several European nations. 

United States President Donald Trump's decision to announce a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the US and India announcing the suspension of all visas until April 15 triggered investor panic as the scale of the disruption seems likely to be a lot larger than earlier expected. 

Live Updates
