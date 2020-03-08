Home LIVE

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Five test positive in Kerala; total cases jump to 39

The five positive care including two relatives of the three who returned from Italy have been reported from Pathanamthitta in the State. 

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Five more people from Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, Health minister, KK Shailaja said on Sunday.

All the five hail from Pathnamthitta district.

While three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives, the minister said.

All the five have been isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation.

Their tests were confirmed on Saturday night.

Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from the state.

All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

COVID-19 has infected at least one lakh people in 90 countries and claimed the lives of over 3,400 so far.

