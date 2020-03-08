Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Total cases in India reach 61; over 300 Malayalees stuck at Milan airport

By Online Desk

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on Tuesday, taking the total number to 61. Eight of the cases are from Kerala, three from Karnataka and the latest three cases from Pune.

Over 300 passengers, the majority of them are Keralites, stuck at the Milan International Airport on Tuesday after the Italian officials denied them permission to board flights to India citing the Union Health Ministry's advisory to furnish a certificate from authorized laboratories that they are COVID-19 negative.

They told TNIE over the phone that despite the panic calls to the Indian Embassy, the Indian officials are yet to respond.

Meanwhile, a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, an official said.

The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran on Monday evening.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters "the threat of a pandemic has become very real," while stressing that "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled... we are not at the mercy of the virus".

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE