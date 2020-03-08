Home LIVE

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic; 68 cases in India now

The Indian government has so far evacuated 948 people from coronavirus-affected countries

Published: 08th March 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 12:12 AM

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By Online Desk

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic amid rising cases of infection.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 68 after 11 cases were reported in Maharashtra including two in Maximum City Mumbai.

There were also two other positive cases reported on Wednesday -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

Earlier, the health ministry said five positive cases have been reported in Delhi, while nine people were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday morning.

The total number of confirmed cases include 16 Italians, the ministry said.

So far, Kerala has reported the most number of cases - 14 including the three patients who were discharged last month following their recovery.

