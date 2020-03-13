STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | India suspends all land border crossings as cases rise to 100

The 24-year-old techie who was the first confirmed coronavirus case in Telangana has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus| A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

India recorded 100 cases on Sunday after a Jaipur man with travel history to Spain tested positive. With nine more coronavirus cases confirmed in Maharashtra, the state has overtaken Kerala to have the highest number of cases in the country with 26.

Meanwhile, Telangana too recorded a second case - a patient who had returned from Italy and is presently admitted to the isolation ward in the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Apart from this, two more suspected cases have been detected in the state. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the results are awaited.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old techie, who was the first confirmed coronavirus case in Telangana, has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

ALSO READ | 'Wasn't afraid after getting symptoms': How India's first coronavirus patient was cured

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
