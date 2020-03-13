STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | SC to only hear urgent matters from Monday

The development came on a day when the Indian markets staged the biggest-ever intra-day recovery after plunging 10 per cent lower circuit in a highly volatile session on Friday.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

With the number of coronavirus positive cases rising by the day, states are taking several precautionary measures. Bihar and Karnataka have ordered the closure of malls and cinema halls and banned large public gatherings.

The two remaining matches in the India vs South Africa ODI series were called off while the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus curbs put in place by the government.

The developments came on a day when the Indian markets staged the biggest-ever intra-day recovery after plunging 10 per cent lower circuit in a highly volatile session on Friday. Short covering and a recovery in US stock market features were cited as being among the reasons behind the unprecedented bounce back.

Earlier in the day, the bloodbath continued on India's stock markets, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices crashing within minutes of opening trade. Trading was suspended on both markets for around an hour until 10.20 am. 

It was the first time in nearly 12 years that Indian stock markets have had to be halted after triggering the 10% threshold. 

In India, the number of confirmed cases reached 81 on Friday after one Google employee in Bengaluru and a private firm worker in Noida were tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea footballer Hudson-Odoi became first Premier League player to be tested positive with coronavirus, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also got diagnosed with the same, thereby sending both the teams into lockdown mode.

Another celebrity, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trudeau himself is in self-isolation.

ALSO READ | 'Wasn't afraid after getting symptoms': How India's first coronavirus patient was cured

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Videos
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa chairs a high-level meeting on coronavirus with ministers and officials at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
WATCH | Karnataka begins COVID-19 containment steps after 1st corona death
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp