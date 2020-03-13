By Online Desk

With the number of coronavirus positive cases rising by the day, states are taking several precautionary measures. Bihar and Karnataka have ordered the closure of malls and cinema halls and banned large public gatherings.

The two remaining matches in the India vs South Africa ODI series were called off while the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus curbs put in place by the government.

The developments came on a day when the Indian markets staged the biggest-ever intra-day recovery after plunging 10 per cent lower circuit in a highly volatile session on Friday. Short covering and a recovery in US stock market features were cited as being among the reasons behind the unprecedented bounce back.

Earlier in the day, the bloodbath continued on India's stock markets, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices crashing within minutes of opening trade. Trading was suspended on both markets for around an hour until 10.20 am.

It was the first time in nearly 12 years that Indian stock markets have had to be halted after triggering the 10% threshold.

In India, the number of confirmed cases reached 81 on Friday after one Google employee in Bengaluru and a private firm worker in Noida were tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea footballer Hudson-Odoi became first Premier League player to be tested positive with coronavirus, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also got diagnosed with the same, thereby sending both the teams into lockdown mode.

Another celebrity, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trudeau himself is in self-isolation.

