COVID-19 LIVE | 255 Indians in Iran infected with coronavirus, confirms MEA in Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

276 Indians abroad have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday. The list includes 255 pilgrims in Iran.

In India, one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and the Netherlands. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 42 in Maharashtra (19 in Pune).

A junior doctor in Lucknow, two from Ladakh and two from Bengaluru have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, a 34-year-old soldier was tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said. This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection.

As the world shuts down borders and limits travel, the total number of Indians affected by the coronavirus now stands at 398, including the 276 Indians abroad. In India, the total number of cases is 147, with 25 of them being foreigners.

