STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

Centre has proposed detailed social distancing measures that included urging states to close down all schools, universities, theatres, swimming pools, gyms and museums till March 31.

Published: 16th March 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Passenger undergoing thermal screening at Chennai Central station.

Passenger undergoing thermal screening at Chennai Central station. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Online Desk

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the WHO said in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.

As the world shut down borders and limited travel, India’s total number of cases touched 123 after fresh cases were reported from several states.

Late night reports said two more tested positive -- one in Kalaburagi and another in Bengaluru. This brings the total cases of COVID-19 in the state to ten -- five in Bengaluru, and the wife and daughter of a techie who tested positive.

A 32-year-old male techie from Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. He was the co-passenger of ‘patient 4’, who travelled from USA via London on March 8.

In Tamil Nadu, which has had only one coronavirus case, the government on Monday ordered the closure of all malls, clubs, bars, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, museums and zoos till March 31. 

A short while after the Tamil Nadu order came news that the Ministry of Health had proposed detailed social distancing measures across India that included urging states to close down all schools, universities, theatres, swimming pools, gyms and museums till March 31 while “exploring the possibility of postponing all examinations.”

The economic implications of all this will be clearer in the days to come but RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in an unprecedented inter-monetary-policy-committee meeting admitted that India is not immune to this pandemic as more than 100 cases have been reported. 

"Efforts are being mounted by the govt on war-footing. COVID-19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is relatively high," Das said.

Kerala, meanwhile, saw 43 doctors from the famed Sree Chitra Thirunal Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram being quarantined after a colleague tested positive. 

In other developments, Odisha on Monday reported its first coronavirus case after a 33-year-old man with travel history to Italy tested positive. 

Madhya Pradesh, where a political drama is going on, saw its Assembly being adjourned by Speaker N P Prajapati till March 26 with the coronavirus scare being cited as the reason.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus medicine COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp