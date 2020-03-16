COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

By Online Desk

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the WHO said in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.

As the world shut down borders and limited travel, India’s total number of cases touched 123 after fresh cases were reported from several states.

Late night reports said two more tested positive -- one in Kalaburagi and another in Bengaluru. This brings the total cases of COVID-19 in the state to ten -- five in Bengaluru, and the wife and daughter of a techie who tested positive.

A 32-year-old male techie from Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. He was the co-passenger of ‘patient 4’, who travelled from USA via London on March 8.

In Tamil Nadu, which has had only one coronavirus case, the government on Monday ordered the closure of all malls, clubs, bars, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, museums and zoos till March 31.

A short while after the Tamil Nadu order came news that the Ministry of Health had proposed detailed social distancing measures across India that included urging states to close down all schools, universities, theatres, swimming pools, gyms and museums till March 31 while “exploring the possibility of postponing all examinations.”

The economic implications of all this will be clearer in the days to come but RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in an unprecedented inter-monetary-policy-committee meeting admitted that India is not immune to this pandemic as more than 100 cases have been reported.

"Efforts are being mounted by the govt on war-footing. COVID-19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is relatively high," Das said.

Kerala, meanwhile, saw 43 doctors from the famed Sree Chitra Thirunal Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram being quarantined after a colleague tested positive.

In other developments, Odisha on Monday reported its first coronavirus case after a 33-year-old man with travel history to Italy tested positive.

Madhya Pradesh, where a political drama is going on, saw its Assembly being adjourned by Speaker N P Prajapati till March 26 with the coronavirus scare being cited as the reason.

