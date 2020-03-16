STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | West Bengal confirms its first positive case, India tally mounts to 139

An 18-year-old man in Bengal with travel history to the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus and is kept in isolation.

Published: 16th March 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

An officer in the City Pink Police patrol, volunteering in the making of face masks for the Kozhikode City police. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday recorded the third death due to COVID-19 with a 63-year-old man from Mumbai, who died with symptoms of the novel coronavirus at the city's Kasturba Hospital.

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Monday alone, and the total number of confirmed cases the world over has risen to over 180000.

At the same time, the global death toll has risen to over 7000.

As the world shuts down borders and limits travel, India’s total number of cases has crossed the 130-mark after fresh cases were reported from several states.

In Tamil Nadu, which has had only one coronavirus case, the government on Monday ordered the closure of all malls, clubs, bars, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, museums and zoos till March 31. 

A short while after the Tamil Nadu order came news that the Ministry of Health had proposed detailed social distancing measures across India that included urging states to close down all schools, universities, theatres, swimming pools, gyms and museums till March 31 while “exploring the possibility of postponing all examinations.”

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus medicine COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp