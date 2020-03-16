COVID-19 LIVE | West Bengal confirms its first positive case, India tally mounts to 139

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday recorded the third death due to COVID-19 with a 63-year-old man from Mumbai, who died with symptoms of the novel coronavirus at the city's Kasturba Hospital.

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Monday alone, and the total number of confirmed cases the world over has risen to over 180000.

At the same time, the global death toll has risen to over 7000.

As the world shuts down borders and limits travel, India’s total number of cases has crossed the 130-mark after fresh cases were reported from several states.

In Tamil Nadu, which has had only one coronavirus case, the government on Monday ordered the closure of all malls, clubs, bars, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, museums and zoos till March 31.

A short while after the Tamil Nadu order came news that the Ministry of Health had proposed detailed social distancing measures across India that included urging states to close down all schools, universities, theatres, swimming pools, gyms and museums till March 31 while “exploring the possibility of postponing all examinations.”

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE