COVID 19 LIVE | ICSE postpones class 10th, 12th exams; total cases in India rise to 175

As the world shuts down borders and limits travel, the total number of Indians affected by the coronavirus now stands at 445, including the 276 Indians abroad.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing mask rushing to board the train at Kozhikode Railway Station.

People wearing mask rushing to board the train at Kozhikode Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 175 on Thursday after 32 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh today. She has travel history to the United Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) postponed class 10th and 12th exams in view of coronavirus. They have informed that revised dates will be announced later.

Three persons infected with the virus have died so far, the latest casualty being a 64-year-old man from Mumbai with a travel history to Dubai who succumbed on Tuesday.

The government informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 276 Indians abroad have tested positive for coronavirus. The list includes 255 pilgrims in Iran. 

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
