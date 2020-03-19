COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Two new cases confirmed in Telangana, India tally crosses 250

By Online Desk

Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have joined the list of coronavirus positive states in India with four positive cases and two positive cases reported in each state respectively.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all private shops, offices and establishments in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur metropolitan regions will be shut from Friday midnight until March 31 after COVID-19 cases reached 52 in the state.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases reached 252.

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from the coronavirus infection suffered a massive heart attack and died at a private hospital in Jaipur, but his death is not being attributed to the virus.

In all, 61 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation asked Indians to stay at home as far as possible in the few next weeks.

"You have never said no to me. I am here to seek your next few weeks. Isolate yourself as far as possible. We can't afford to let our guard down since science is yet to find a cure to this grave health crisis," he said, while suggesting a janata curfew (self-imposed curfew) on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

His address came on a day when India recorded its fourth coronavirus death - a 70-year-old diabetic patient from Punjab - and the government decided to bar international travel for a week from March 22. Those above 65 and children below 10 were also advised to stay at home.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, one Indian who was infected with coronavirus in Iran also passed away.

Globally, the death toll from the virus has risen to over 10,000 with more than 232,650 cases in 158 countries and territories.



