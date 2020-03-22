COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | As India readies to enforce lockdown, fresh cases in Andhra, Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

With the COVID-19 death toll rising to seven, the Centre and state governments, in a high-level meeting, have decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday.



New Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, have announced a complete lockdown that involves shutting down public transport, malls and shops starting Monday.

As the number of deadly COVID-19 positive cases increase in India, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including interstate transport buses till March 31.

The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31 in major cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and others.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has crossed 380 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

