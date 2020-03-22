COVID-19 LIVE | As India readies to enforce lockdown, confirmed cases in Kerala rise to 67

By Online Desk

With the COVID-19 death toll rising to seven, the Centre and state governments, in a high-level meeting, have decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday.

In an effort to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including interstate transport buses till March 31.

The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In the meeting, it was decided to suspend all train services till March 31, including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted.

All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has crossed 370 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE