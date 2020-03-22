COVID-19 LIVE | Seven deaths reported; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts

By Online Desk

The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection in India rose to six on Sunday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of a second COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra. Bihar registered its first death as Bihar man with travel history to Qatar died in AIIMS Patna on Sunday.

A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital here on Saturday.

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

The man who hailed from Munger had a travel history to Qatar, hailed from Munger and died before being diagnosed with the infection.

Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab have reported one death each so far.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 344 on Sunday, the Ministry said.

