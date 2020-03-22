STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Seven deaths reported; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts

Centre has decided to shut the services of all Metro trains across the Country including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bangalore and others till March 31.

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Janata curfew

Deserted Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Sunday during Janata Curfew. (Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By Online Desk

The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection in India rose to six on Sunday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of a second COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra. Bihar registered its first death as Bihar man with travel history to Qatar died in AIIMS Patna on Sunday.

A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital here on Saturday.

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

The man who hailed from Munger had a travel history to Qatar, hailed from Munger and died before being diagnosed with the infection.

Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab have reported one death each so far.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 344 on Sunday, the Ministry said.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Janta curfew

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Videos
Punjab has so far reported 14 cases of coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)
Janata Curfew: The nation fights Covid-19 by staying indoor as cases escalate to 341
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp