COVID-19 LIVE | Centre asks states to strictly enforce lockdown as confirmed cases reach 415

While the total number of cases crossed 400 in Monday, a week-long lockdown started in 83 districts across the country which involves shutting down public transport, malls and shops.

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic police check commuters at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in Anand Vihar area during lockdown in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Online Desk

With a rampant increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India, many states have decided to go on total lockdown. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 also rose to eight on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases has crossed 400 in the country.

Officials, in a high-level meeting on Sunday, have decided to lock down 83 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. 

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll

Comments

