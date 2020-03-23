COVID-19 LIVE | Centre asks states to strictly enforce lockdown as confirmed cases reach 415
While the total number of cases crossed 400 in Monday, a week-long lockdown started in 83 districts across the country which involves shutting down public transport, malls and shops.
Published: 23rd March 2020 06:05 AM | Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:33 AM | A+A A-
With a rampant increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India, many states have decided to go on total lockdown. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 also rose to eight on Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases has crossed 400 in the country.
Officials, in a high-level meeting on Sunday, have decided to lock down 83 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.
COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE