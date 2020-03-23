STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll reaches 15 as Saudi-returnee Gujarat woman succumbs

The 85-year-old woman was admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on 22 March after showing symptoms, Gujarat health department said.

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

On Wednesday, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat reported fresh cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases past 600.  (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

As India went into a complete lockdown for 21 days due to coronavirus outbreak from Tuesday midnight, the MHA issued a statement postponing the proposed National Population Register (NPR) exercise until further notice. 

On Wednesday, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat reported fresh cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases past 600. 

Minutes after PM's nationwide address, citizens across countries made a beeline to buy groceries and provisions. 

In some parts, police had to resort to lathi-charge to stop people from violating the lockdown protocol.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
