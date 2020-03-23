COVID-19 LIVE | More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address nation at 8 pm

By Online Desk

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 500 in India so far.

According to the Health Ministry data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases.

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the 11 deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

Thirty-seven people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE