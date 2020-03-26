STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll reaches 18 as Maharashtra woman succumbs in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus positive patients so far, after two fresh cases were reported from Mumbai and Thane on Thursday, taking the tally to 125.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Fire & Rescue personnel disinfects Chennai from a crane on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Online Desk

The number of coronavirus cases crossed 650 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 18, with the latest report from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. The 65-year-old woman is a resident of Govandi, one of Maharashtra's slum pockets.

Meanwhile, the state of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first death as a 65-year-old man from Hon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eight persons including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 26. The Indonesians have been identified as Muslim clerics, who reached Salem by Kerala Express on March 11 and attended events at multiple mosques in Salem.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Galleries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
