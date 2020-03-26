COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll reaches 18 as Maharashtra woman succumbs in Navi Mumbai

By Online Desk

The number of coronavirus cases crossed 650 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 18, with the latest report from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. The 65-year-old woman is a resident of Govandi, one of Maharashtra's slum pockets.

Meanwhile, the state of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first death as a 65-year-old man from Hon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eight persons including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 26. The Indonesians have been identified as Muslim clerics, who reached Salem by Kerala Express on March 11 and attended events at multiple mosques in Salem.

