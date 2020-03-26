STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Karnataka reports 3rd coronavirus death, India's 19th

A 65-year-old man who travelled to Delhi by train died at a district hospital in Karnataka's Tumakuru becoming the state's 3rd victim to the deadly virus.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Online Desk

The number of cases in the country crossed 730 as more cases were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andamans on Friday morning.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 18 with a 65-year-old woman, resident of Govandi, one of Maharashtra's slum pockets, being the latest victim.

On Thursday, at least four more coronavirus deaths were reported across the country, the highest in a day so far. However, the Union health ministry dismissed concerns of community transmission of the virus. The total number of confirmed cases validated by the ministry stands at 694. A total of 80 cases were reported on Thursday alone according to the ministry. 

Further reports of fresh cases came in from across the country, with Kerala topping the list at 19. Five more people tested positive in Gujarat, taking its total count to 44. Four more fresh cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while Maharashtra added three to its count. 

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus updates Coronavirus deaths India Coronavirus lockdown India lockdown

