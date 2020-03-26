COVID-19 LIVE | PM Modi sets up public assistance fund as cases cross 900-mark

By Online Desk

Sixty days after the state reported the first COVID-19 case when a Thrissur native was diagnosed with the deadly disease, Kerala reported the first casualty of the outbreak on Saturday morning. The 69-year-old patient, a native of Chullikkal in Ernakulam district had returned from Dubai on March 16.

However, he did not show any symptoms when he arrived. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery on March 22 with symptoms of acute pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the health disaster has led to a humanitarian crisis as thousands of migrant labourers try to return to their villages on foot due to lack of public transport amid the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set up a public assistance fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the Tata trust has pledged Rs 500 crore to fight the health crisis.

On the other hand, The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 900 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

