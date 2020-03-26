STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | PM Modi sets up public assistance fund as cases cross 900-mark

A 69-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment at Kalamassery medical college in Kochi died on Saturday morning and became India's 20th victim.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

GHMC and Medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad

GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Online Desk

Sixty days after the state reported the first COVID-19 case when a Thrissur native was diagnosed with the deadly disease, Kerala reported the first casualty of the outbreak on Saturday morning. The 69-year-old patient, a native of Chullikkal in Ernakulam district had returned from Dubai on March 16.

However, he did not show any symptoms when he arrived. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery on March 22 with symptoms of acute pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the health disaster has led to a humanitarian crisis as thousands of migrant labourers try to return to their villages on foot due to lack of public transport amid the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set up a public assistance fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the Tata trust has pledged Rs 500 crore to fight the health crisis.

On the other hand, The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 900 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus updates Coronavirus deaths India Coronavirus lockdown India lockdown India under lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp