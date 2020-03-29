STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Five die in Telangana as India death toll reaches 42, cases touch 1300

With Punjab, Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reporting fresh deaths due to the deadly coronavirus on Monday, the death toll has gone up to 37.

Published: 29th March 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

People seen at the blocked Madhura Nagar amid coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi/EPS)

By Online Desk

Fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus infections are being reported from different parts of the country as the tally crossed 1200 amidst a nationwide lockdown.

This on a day when the government insisted again that the country has not entered the community transmission stage and the Cabinet secretary rubbished media reports that the 21-day lockdown may be extended to check the coronavirus menace.

The Centre on Sunday had ordered the sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those who had already left to be quarantined for 14 days.

Two senior Delhi government officers were suspended and while two others were served showcause notices for "serious lapses" in duty during the ongoing lockdown.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE

Live Updates
